By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4) – Teacher pay in Colorado varies widely across the state.

The Boulder Valley School District pays its teachers the highest wage — averaging $75,000 per year. The lowest paid teachers are in the Woodlin Schools on the Eastern Plains — averaging $29,000 per year.

The Colorado Department of Education reports the average teacher salary in Colorado is $52,000 for the 2017-2018 school year.

Check out the interactive map below to see how your district compares. Dark green dots symbolize higher teacher pay. Larger dots show a higher school district performance rating from the Colorado Department of Education. We’ve also added the average household income for the districts to help provide context.

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark

