GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The search continues for a 12-year-old girl, at the center of an Amber Alert, who may be with her stepfather, a registered sex offender.

Grand Junction police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are among law enforcement across Colorado searching for Raeanna Rosencrans.

*MISSING ENDANGERED* 12 yo Raeanna Rosencrans; 5’1”/135 brown hair/blue eyes. Last seen getting into a green “boxy” sedan at 3pm; black jeans, black shirt w/ white designs, Adidas shoes, & carrying a black/white backpack. Possibly with 5’7”ish balding W/M in 40s Please RT pic.twitter.com/1W6fEkyN1M — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) April 26, 2018

Police said that she was last seen on the 400 block of Larry’s Meadow Drive possibly in an older model green sedan about 3 p.m. Wednesday. That vehicle has been recovered in Rifle. How the car got there or who was driving it remain unknown.

She could be with Jody Haskin, described as a while male, 6-foot, 215 pounds, balding with brown eyes and glasses.

Haskin is Rosencrans stepfather but he has no parental rights to her.

According to police, she went into the vehicle willingly.

Haskin is a registered sex offender and has a warrant for his arrest for sex assault on a child out of the Grand Junction Police Department.

Rosencrans was last seen wearing black jeans, black top with white embellishments, Adidas shoes and a white backpack with a southwest-style design.

Rosencrans stands 5’01 and weighs around 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see her or Haskins, call 911 immediately.