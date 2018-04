AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police placed Hinkley High School on locked down after reports of an armed person on or near campus.

The high school is located off Chambers Road near 13th Avenue.

After more than an hour, police say they determined no shots were fired, no one was hurt and they didn’t find a gunman.

Investigators say officers checked the school and surrounding area. They say they were conducting a controlled released of students.