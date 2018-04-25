  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fleetwood Mac, Local TV, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4) – Classic rockers Fleetwood Mac announced on Wednesday that they will visit Denver in December as part of their new North American tour.

band copy Fleetwood Mac, With New Lineup, Announces Denver Tour Stop

Fleetwood Mac (credit: CBS)

The singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will not be in the lineup, however. The band told CBS News Buckingham would not sign off on the new tour they’d been planning for a year and a half.

MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Fleetwood Mac reveals why Lindsey Buckingham was ousted

In Buckingham’s place will be Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers.

The band’s show in Denver will take place on Dec. 3 at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s