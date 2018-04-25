DENVER (CBS4) – Classic rockers Fleetwood Mac announced on Wednesday that they will visit Denver in December as part of their new North American tour.

The singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will not be in the lineup, however. The band told CBS News Buckingham would not sign off on the new tour they’d been planning for a year and a half.

In Buckingham’s place will be Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers.

The band’s show in Denver will take place on Dec. 3 at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m.