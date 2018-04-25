  • CBS4On Air

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Manitou Incline is a grueling test of toughness and fitness, and this week a Colorado woman ascended the stairs without legs.

incline Double Amputee Climbs Manitou Incline In 4 Hours

(credit: Mandy Horvath/Instagram)

Mandy Horvath, of Colorado Springs, lost her legs in a train accident several years ago. She posted pictures and video of her climb to Instagram on Monday, and she thinks it might have been a first for a female double amputee.

The mile-long incline gains 2,000 feet of elevation in less than one mile. It took Horvath four hours but she came out on top.

“It’s actually Limb Loss Awareness Month, so that was a big factor in doing it. Just to get it out there and advocate for other people that are disabled, missing a limb, veterans and et cetera,” she said.

Mandy says she may try climbing Pikes Peak soon.

The Manitou Incline is famous for its sweeping views and steep grade, which is as steep as 68 percent in places. The 2,744-step trail is the remains of a former three foot narrow gauge funicular railway that was constructed in 1907.

LINK: manitouincline.com

