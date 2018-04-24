Filed Under:Citizen of the Day, Local TV, Parker, Parker Police
(credit: Parker Police)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A young girl in Parker is being recognized for doing the right thing when she found money on the street.

Police say Avalon, 9, was walking home from school when she found an envelope with more than $200 inside.

(credit: Parker Police)

She knew what to do next – turn it in.

(credit: Parker Police)

Because of her honesty, the Parker Police Department awarded her with the first ever Citizen of the Day award.

(credit: Parker Police)

She also met the police chief and K9 Kato and got to climb in a patrol car.

