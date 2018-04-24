PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A young girl in Parker is being recognized for doing the right thing when she found money on the street.

Police say Avalon, 9, was walking home from school when she found an envelope with more than $200 inside.

She knew what to do next – turn it in.

Because of her honesty, the Parker Police Department awarded her with the first ever Citizen of the Day award.

She also met the police chief and K9 Kato and got to climb in a patrol car.

