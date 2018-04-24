University of Denver lacrosse coach Bill Tierney joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week at the ViewHouse Centennial.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pios are 10-2 this season and are currently ranked in the top five in the country. They’ve won six straight games.

“We’ve been playing well offensively as of late, and the new thing for us is we’ve been playing great defensively,” said Tierney when referencing his team’s 13-6 win over Providence on Saturday.

“I love this team’s unselfishness. I really do. We don’t have any big time superstars other than (faceoff specialist) Trevor Baptiste. A lot of very good players who are willing to play in a system and give up their ego for the good of the team and they’re really showing that now.”

On Saturday the Pioneers will look to cap off another perfect regular-season of Big East play with a win over Marquette. They’ll then travel to Villanova, Pennsylvania, for the Big East tournament the following weekend.

“This year on Sept. 10, the first time we met with our team, that was our goal,” Tierney said of winning the Big East tournament.

“We feel like the last two years we’ve let that Big East Tournament slip away from us a little bit, and that should be a goal. It’s a great conference, it’s something all the kids should shoot for, and it’s a great stepping stone for the NCAA tournament as well.”

DU made program history last week when Trevor Baptiste and Sean Mayle were selected in the first round of the Major League Lacrosse Draft.

Baptiste was selected number one overall, becoming the first Pio to ever be drafted as the number one overall pick, and becoming the first faceoff specialist to ever be selected number one overall.

The selection of Mayle marked the first time in program history that Denver had two players selected within the first round of the MLL Draft.

Denver will host Marquette at 1 p.m. on Saturday from Peter Barton Stadium.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.