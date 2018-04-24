LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– People who like to visit the Swim Beach at Chatfield State Park may be disappointed this summer. That’s because the Swim Beach will be closed for the season.

Construction related to the Chatfield Storage Reallocation Project will keep it closed for longer than expected.

“It’s unfortunate that the Swim Beach is going to be closed this summer,” said Chatfield State Park Operations Manager Kris Wahlers in a statement. “The beach is very popular and not having it available could have an impact on our visitors. However, it’s important to take the extra time to ensure that the project gets done correctly to avoid any issues in the future.”

There are other parts of Chatfield State Park that will be impacted by the project this summer.

Additional Information from Chatfield State Park:

• North Boat Ramps – Open as of April 1

• Massey Draw – Scheduled to re-open by May 1

• Balloon Launch/Deer Creek Day Use Area – Scheduled to re-open on May 1 (ahead of schedule)

• Eagle Cove – Scheduled to re-open by May 25

• Plum Creek Picnic Area – scheduled to re-open by May 25

• Perimeter Road – scheduled to re-open by May 25. In the mean time, be sure to use the East entrance from Titan Rd. to access eastern park facilities and the West entrance from Wadsworth to access western park facilities.

• Jamison Day Use Area – scheduled to re-open July 2

• Catfish Flats Day Use Area – scheduled to re-open on July 27

• Fox Run Day Use Area – scheduled to re-open on July 27

• Plum Creek Nature Area & Trail – scheduled to re-open during the fall of 2018

The second phase of the project will begin this fall and will impact the Gravel Ponds, Kingfisher, South Platte River, Roxborough Cove, the South Boat Ramps, and the Marina areas. Work on those areas is scheduled to be completed in spring 2019.

The CSRP had been under development for over 10 years before breaking ground last fall. When complete, the Reservoir will be able to accommodate an additional 20,600 acre feet of water storage that “…will be used by municipal water providers and agricultural organizations to help meet the diverse needs of the state.”

LINK: Chatfield Storage Reallocation Project