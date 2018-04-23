DENVER (CBS4)– Southwest Airlines passengers flying out of Denver International Airport may be facing some delays or cancellations as the airline continues inspections in the aftermath of last week’s engine explosion.

At DIA on Monday morning, a flight to San Diego was delays and a flight to Kansas City was cancelled. It was unclear whether the flight delay or cancellation was directly related to the inspections, but Southwest planes across the country are undergoing additional inspections.

The FAA is calling for fan blades on the CMF 56 Engines to be inspected on the entire Southwest fleet.

Several Southwest flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were cancelled Monday for the inspections. The inspections began Sunday after the deadly explosion. The process of checking engines could take about a month.