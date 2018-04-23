By Matt Kroschel

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are cracking down on hot rod and motorcycle drivers who are disobeying the local noise ordinance in Morrison with a $200 fine for the first offense.

Some neighbors are tired of the noise, but some business owners worry the move might take away business.

CBS4 confirmed the efforts follow multiple complaints from residents about the noise through downtown.

The police chief tells CBS4 they did not write any tickets for noise violators over the weekend, but did write dozens of tickets for careless driving for people pulling wheelies and other dangerous driving through town.

Law enforcement says they won’t ticket drivers who are simply idling, but they will target people revving their engines.

One woman who works at the Morrison Inn says they think the plan will hurt their business.

“We don’t see this as a problem, and it could force them to ride elsewhere to avoid the possibility of a ticket,” she said.

Police say they will be watching for vehicles exhaust system modifications and drivers making extra noise.

The fine for the first offense is $200; the second is $400 and a summons to appear in court.

A letter was sent to local businesses and residents and notices are being posted on motorcycles warning them of the increased enforcement.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.