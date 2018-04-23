  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada West High School, Local TV, Roy Halladay
(credit: CBS)

By Shawn Chitnis

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) –  The current baseball team, former players, and the family of Roy Halladay honored the major league star before a game on Monday at his old high school in Arvada.

roy halladay tribute vo transfer frame 224 He Was An Example: Arvada West Family Remembers Halladay

(credit: CBS)

“That year was a special bond with all of us,” said Brian Bengston, a member of the 1994 state championship team at Arvada West High School.

halladay He Was An Example: Arvada West Family Remembers Halladay

Roy Halladay (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Halladay played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming an eight-time All-Star pitcher. He died in a plane crash in November 2017 in the Gulf of Mexico.

roy halladay tribute vo transfer frame 933 He Was An Example: Arvada West Family Remembers Halladay

(credit: CBS)

The current coach of the team invited Halladay’s family onto the field so he could honor the Cy Young Award winner. He talked about Halladay’s highlights as a player for Arvada West and the inspiration he has become for future teams.

roy halladay tribute vo transfer frame 573 He Was An Example: Arvada West Family Remembers Halladay

(credit: CBS)

“We tend to lose touch over the years and it was nice to have that reunion,” said Roy Halladay, Sr., the late pitcher’s father.

Players from the 1994 team say they became lifelong friends because of the connection they created in high school. But it was hard to keep in touch and some hadn’t seen their former teammates in almost 10 years.

The memories of that season remain including standing beside a future professional player.

“It was amazing, you know, it was an honor,” said Bengston. “If he wasn’t the person that he was, it probably wouldn’t have been that special.”

roy halladay tribute vo transfer frame 753 He Was An Example: Arvada West Family Remembers Halladay

(credit: CBS)

The current coach told his team to think of Halladay as a role model. His goal for the team is to have players who should be like Halladay and players who can be like him. A reminder that the Arvada West alumnus impacted so many in this community then and now.

“He was a great, great person. He was an example even to me growing up,” said his father. “Very motivated, very humble, very enthusiastic, I learned a lot from my son.”

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s