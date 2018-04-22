(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman were found dead in a car in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

At about 9:20 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bergamo Way and Gold Camp Road.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered the pair inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed the deaths.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Section is investigating the case. They have not released any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.