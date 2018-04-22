(credit: Dylan McWilliams)

Hawaii News Now reports that Dylan McWilliams was swimming off Kauai’s south shore on Thursday when he felt something bite down on his leg.

“I was looking around and saw a bunch of blood,” McWilliams was quoted as saying.

McWilliams told reporters he saw a shark swimming just underneath him and swam as fast as he could back to the beach.

“The scariest part was swimming back,” he was quoted as saying. “There was blood behind me. I didn’t know where it was.”

McWilliams posted photos of the deep cuts on his leg on Facebook.

“First time in the water in Kauai and get tagged by a shark,” he wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

The wound required multiple stitches.

He seemed remarkably unfazed by the attack that would leave many people with a permanent fear of the ocean.

“I’m just mad that I can’t get back in the water for a couple days,” he told reporters.

The shark attack happened just seven months after McWilliams was attacked by a 300-pound black bear while camping at Glacier View Ranch in Boulder County.

“The bear grabbed the back of my head and started pulling me and I was fighting back as best as I could,” he told Hawaii News Now. “It dropped me and stomped on me a little bit, and I was able to get back to the group and they scared it away.”

After the attack, McWilliams was rushed to Boulder Community Health, treated and released.