By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Broncos Shane Ray paid a special visit to the Denver Rescue Mission on Friday afternoon.

The linebacker donated hundreds of pairs of shoes to families in need.

Once homeless Kimberly Fenter and her son, Dajon, spent two years living with the mission’s assistance.

“I got my life together, I would say and just graduated and got keys to my own apartment on April 1st,” Fenter said.

Fenter says being a single mother made everything a little more complicated, something as simple as owning a new pair of shoes wasn’t always an option.

“Sometimes you just don’t have the money to buy brand new shoes or get shoes for your kid. So it’s very nice that they do something like this,” she said.

Fenter is talking about Shane’s Shoes, a charity launched by Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray.

Ray says he knows firsthand the struggle families like the Fenters have to overcome.

“It just means a lot to me because I can relate to these kids. I can relate to the relationship he has with his mother, it’s the same one I have with my mother,” Ray said.

In addition to 500 pairs of shoes, Ray would teach the kids who currently call the shelter home a thing or two about competition, in this case: a dance off.

But most importantly, Ray left them with his own story of perseverance – and beating the odds

“It’s just a blessing to come from where I was at and where we were and not to be able to give back,” he said.

“They look up to these Broncos players and for them to take time out of their day to come here to Denver Rescue Mission. Takes a lot,” Fenter said.

Ray would also give the kids he met with on Friday a chance to say “Hi” to one of his well-known teammates.

Before leaving the mission he face timed with Von Miller with smiling kids surrounding him.

