DENVER (CBS4)– It’s known as the largest 4/20 festival but this year there are new organizers of the annual tradition in Civic Center Park. They say there are more activities to choose from compared to years past and more security.

Last year’s 4/20 rally created some troubles after trash covered Civic Center Park the morning after the event. That caused the city to revoke the event organizer’s permit and almost cancel the pro-marijuana rally.

After some drama with the permit process, Euflora Cannabis Dispensaries was able to snag the permit to become the 2018 4/20 Mile High Festival organizers.

Euflora estimates close to 50,000 people will attend the rally in the heart of downtown Denver.

“Because of the freedom, how I can express myself and not worry about it,” said Cory W. from Salisbury, North Carolina.

The 4/20 Mile High Rally will have live music with headliners Lil’ Wayne and Lil’ John, food trucks and dozens of vendors with marijuana-related products.

Despite warnings that lighting up in public is illegal, there were plenty of people smoking marijuana at the festival.

Entry this year is through metal detectors, there is double fencing and more security guards. Last year, people knocked down fences to get inside the gates.

There are also spaces set up for yoga and art. Scheduled yoga classes are also on the agenda.

There are also food trucks offering a variety of food and several booths with marijuana-themed products.

