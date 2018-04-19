LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who died after being struck by a falling tree branch during Tuesday’s windstorm on Colorado’s Front Range has been identified.

Lucinda Spencer, 62, was outside on the 400 block of Walnut Street near downtown Louisville when the tree landed on her in the early afternoon.

Spencer had lived in Lafayette recently but was in the midst of moving to an apartment in Louisville when the tragedy occurred.

Wind gusts in Louisville were regularly being recorded at speeds higher than 60 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon.