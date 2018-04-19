  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County, Lafayette, Louisville, Lucinda Spencer, Windstorm Death

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who died after being struck by a falling tree branch during Tuesday’s windstorm on Colorado’s Front Range has been identified.

Lucinda Spencer, 62, was outside on the 400 block of Walnut Street near downtown Louisville when the tree landed on her in the early afternoon.

louisville Woman Killed In Tuesdays Windstorm Identified

Louisville (credit: CBS)

Spencer had lived in Lafayette recently but was in the midst of moving to an apartment in Louisville when the tragedy occurred.

Wind gusts in Louisville were regularly being recorded at speeds higher than 60 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s