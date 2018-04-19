By Jamie Leary

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators with the Castle Rock Fire Department are still working to determine what caused a blaze that spread through a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

“We got pets outside and within 5 minutes, the second house was on fire,” said Marcy Shoneborn.

Eight homes were damaged; Shoneborn lives directly behind the two that burned to the ground.

“I can’t even express how horrible I feel for them,” Shoneborn said as she looked past her backyard.

Shoneborn was working in her basement when frantic neighbors came to evacuate her. She was certain her home was going to be next.

“Black smoke is billowing over these houses, I’m standing out front across from my thinking, I’m loosing everything.”

Shoneborn said fire crews were already busy with another wind-fueled fire and it took them longer than she expected to arrive on scene. She was shocked to discover that her home was spared.

“Not a blade of grass is burned. Nothing,” she said as she shook her head. “I don’t have an answer…”

Even the house directly next to Shoneborn was damaged.

“Right next door, back of the house melted, she’s displaced until they can get power back on and make sure there is no structural damage.”

Shoneborn’s primary concern is for her neighbors.

“They lost everything,” she cired.

She says the community is anxiously waiting to hear the cause. Until then, Shoneborn says they are working on getting those displaced everything they need.

“The people here, in the Meadows are amazing and they all step up to help people,” Shoneborn took a deep breath and continued, “People are all that matter and nobody was hurt.”

