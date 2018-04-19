BREAKING NEWSBroncos 2018 Schedule Released
By Jamie Leary

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators with the Castle Rock Fire Department are still working to determine what caused a blaze that spread through a neighborhood Tuesday morning.

“We got pets outside and within 5 minutes, the second house was on fire,” said Marcy Shoneborn.

castle rock fire Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Eight homes were damaged; Shoneborn lives directly behind the two that burned to the ground.

castle rock fires lu1 frame 2441 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: CBS)

“I can’t even express how horrible I feel for them,” Shoneborn said as she looked past her backyard.

castle rock fire victim 6pkg frame 472 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: CBS)

Shoneborn was working in her basement when frantic neighbors came to evacuate her. She was certain her home was going to be next.

castle rock fire victim 6pkg frame 543 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: CBS)

“Black smoke is billowing over these houses, I’m standing out front across from my thinking, I’m loosing everything.”

castle rock fire victim 6pkg frame 1146 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: CBS)

Shoneborn said fire crews were already busy with another wind-fueled fire and it took them longer than she expected to arrive on scene. She was shocked to discover that her home was spared.

castle rock fires lu1 frame 641 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: CBS)

“Not a blade of grass is burned. Nothing,” she said as she shook her head. “I don’t have an answer…”

Even the house directly next to Shoneborn was damaged.

castle rock e1523983253841 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: South Metro Fire)

“Right next door, back of the house melted, she’s displaced until they can get power back on and make sure there is no structural damage.”

Shoneborn's primary concern is for her neighbors.

“They lost everything,” she cired.

She says the community is anxiously waiting to hear the cause. Until then, Shoneborn says they are working on getting those displaced everything they need.

castle rock fire victim 6pkg frame 1361 Community Supports Victims After Homes Burned

(credit: CBS)

“The people here, in the Meadows are amazing and they all step up to help people,” Shoneborn took a deep breath and continued, “People are all that matter and nobody was hurt.”

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

