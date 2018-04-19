DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver wants to make it easier for people and businesses to use city services by setting up a resource center in a library.

The North Denver Resource Center at Valdez-Perry Branch Library will give residents in the Globeville, Elyria and Swansea neighborhoods a place to connect with City and County of Denver resources.

The resource center takes different agency services and combines them under one roof for easy access.

People will be able to come to the library and get financial coaching, job search help, small business assistance and much more.

By giving the area access to these resources, the city’s North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative hopes they’ll gain the knowledge and confidence to lead better lives.

“I think there are so many systemic barriers to access resources, to feel empowered, to be self-sufficient. So removing those barriers as best as we can as a city (is our goal). To have these direct resources in the community. To answer those questions that people feel are inaccessible,” NDCC Director of Mobility Will Chan said.

These services are free to whoever needs them and they’ll start being offered Monday.

Additional Resources

Valdez-Perry Branch Library is located at 4690 Vine Street. A schedule of the resources that will be provided lies below:

Monday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Denver Human Services

Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Office of Financial Empowerment

Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Office of Economic Development – Division of Business Development

Monday, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Office of Economic Development – Denver Workforce Services

Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Office of Financial Empowerment

Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Denver Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs