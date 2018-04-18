North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (credit: ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed in an early morning tweet that his pick for secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, had met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in a meeting last week that went “very smoothly.”

Mr. Trump tweeted that the two were able to form a “good relationship” in the process ahead of expected talks between the U.S. and the North.

Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The Washington Post first reported that the two had met, citing two people with direct knowledge of the trip. A White House official tells CBS News the meeting took place over Easter weekend.

On Tuesday while welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Mr. Trump told reporters that the U.S. had begun talking with North Korea “directly,” ahead of the intended summit.

An exact location or time has yet to be decided for the official meeting, but Mr. Trump said it will happen “probably in early June” or earlier, and said the U.S. is considering “five locations.” He did not say what those locations are, although asked whether any of the locations are in the U.S., Mr. Trump said, “no.” CBS News’ Major Garrett, who has spoken with Trump administration officials, said that number appears to be lower.

“I look forward to meeting with Kim Jong Un,” said Mr. Trump, adding that North Korea respects the U.S. — and “we are respectful of them.”