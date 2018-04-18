  • CBS4On Air

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man from Colorado has been arrested for stalking the pop star Taylor Swift after he was found with a knife, rope and ammo outside her Beverly Hills Mansion.

According to the Associated Press, Julius Sandrock, 38, of Broomfield, was wearing a mask and rubber gloves when he was arrested outside Swift’s home on Saturday. The pop star was not home at the time.

gettyimages 634188466 Colorado Man Arrested With Knife, Rope Outside Taylor Swifts Mansion

Taylor Swift (credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Sandrock told police he had driven from his home in Colorado to see Swift. He also told officers that he owned three handguns and is on probation in Colorado for firing one of those weapons.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking.

Swift, 28, lives in New York. Another man was arrested on April 8 for trespassing on the same California property.

