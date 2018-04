(credit: Natural Grocers)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado-based Natural Grocers is raising the minimum hourly pay at its stores.

Wages will now start at $11 per hour which is a little more than Colorado’s minimum wage of $10.20 per hour.

Natural Grocers will also continue to give employees $1 of “Vitamin Bucks” for every hour they work. Those bucks can be used for in-store purchases.

Natural Grocers is based in Lakewood and operates 146 stores in 19 states.