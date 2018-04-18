  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Colorado Springs, Environmental Protection Agency, Local TV, Perfluorinated Compounds, Peterson Air Force Base, PFCs, Security-Widefield
Peterson Air Force Base (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Air Force is renewing its commitment to make sure people have safe drinking water in two communities near Colorado Springs.

The contamination happened when an unexplained discharge of 150,000 gallons of wastewater tainted with toxic chemicals was released from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

The chemicals flowed into the city’s wastewater treatment system but didn’t get into its drinking water, officials said.

The discharge included chemicals called perfluorinated compounds or PFCs. It was discovered on Oct. 12, 2016 and announced six days later.

Water faucet (credit: CBS)

Water faucet (credit: CBS)

PFCs are an ingredient in firefighting foam used at Peterson and other military installations. They have also been used in non-stick cookware coatings and other applications.

PFCs have been linked to prostate, kidney and testicular cancer, along with other illnesses. The Air Force announced in August it would switch to some other type of foam.

Air Force officials haven’t said how high the levels of PFCs were in the wastewater released at Peterson.

peterson air force base Air Force Renews Commitment To Safe Drinking Water In Southern Colorado

Peterson Air Force Base (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Springs wastewater treatment system isn’t set up to remove PFCs, so they were still in the water when it was discharged into Fountain Creek, officials said. State officials said no communities take water directly from the creek downstream from the treatment plant.

The water was in a storage tank used to recirculate the water to a fire training area, officials said. It would have been re-used in firefighting exercises.

The discharge was discovered during a routine tank inspection. Air Force officials said they found no obvious defects in the tank.

The Air Force has signed new agreements with the communities of Fountain and an unincorporated community called Security-Widefield.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s