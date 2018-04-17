By Makenzie O’Keefe

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Aurora students and their families are working to improve the Montessori del Mundo.

They need more space, and they’re coming together to raise money to build two new classrooms.

“It’s like my second house for me,” said Leonardo Munoz, a 5th grader at the school. “Like my first house is where I live, and this is where I spend most of my days and time.”

When he was in kindergarten, he walked into the classroom without knowing any English.

“It was kind of hard and new to me,” he said. “But after a few years and some time I learned English.”

Montessori del Mundo is a public charter school that teaches in both Spanish and English.

“I always tell them that speaking two languages can take you anywhere in the world,” said Francina Daveras, a teacher at MdM.

The school’s Montessori hands-on learning approach is drawing more and more kids to the school every year.

“We work everything from the concrete, the things they touch, they see, and compare it with their daily lives,” Daveras said.

Because their school continues to grow, MdM is asking kids, families and the community to come together to raise $50,000 to build two new classrooms. Even though more than half the student population is considered low-income, families are pitching in.

“It will be really useful, beneficial for everyone,” Daveras said. “It’s really needed.”

Each family is asked to raise $250. In addition, families are hosting bake sales, t-shirt sales and even holding a 5k race to raise money. They’re also asking for the communities help to support their school and their goal to continue to grow.

Students say MdM is a school that not only provides a well-rounded education, but also gives kids from different cultures and backgrounds a place to call home.

“I feel like all my classmates are my brothers and sisters,” Munoz said.

The students have raised one-fifth of their goal to build these new classrooms. Any community donations can be made online, by mail or in-person at the school.

LINK: Montessori Del Mundo Fundraising Page

