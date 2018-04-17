PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after reports that an engine may have been on fire.

The plane has taxied to a remote area of the runway where passengers were taken off.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the extent of that injury.

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the plane, posted a Facebook Live during the emergency landing.

“Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!” he wrote.

“Engine exploded (we think) and shattered one of the windows killing a passenger,” Martinez added later. “Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying, but we are okay.” he wrote.

The plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Dallas.