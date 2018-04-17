  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, Emergency Landing, Flight Diverted, New York, Philadelphia, Southwest Airlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after reports that an engine may have been on fire.

The plane has taxied to a remote area of the runway where passengers were taken off.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the extent of that injury.

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the plane, posted a Facebook Live during the emergency landing.

“Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!” he wrote.

“Engine exploded (we think) and shattered one of the windows killing a passenger,” Martinez added later. “Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying, but we are okay.” he wrote.

The plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Dallas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s