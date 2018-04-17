DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homes in Douglas County were placed on pre-evacuation notice on Tuesday morning but that was lifted less than a couple of hours later.
The homes in the area of Keene Ranch in Douglas County were placed on pre-evacuation notice due to the Tomah Fire.
It was in mop up mode at 11 a.m.
Earlier, the Tomah Fire was classified as a second alarm wild land fire near Tomah Road and Dawson Butte.
Four units from South Metro Fire and Rescue are assisting the Larkspur Fire Department with the fire.
The Douglas County Fairgrounds opened to accept large animals.
