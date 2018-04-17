DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homes in Douglas County were placed on pre-evacuation notice on Tuesday morning but that was lifted less than a couple of hours later.

#TomahFire is in mop up and the pre-evacuation order has been lifted for Keene Ranch. @Larkspurfire @douglascountyco @douglasoem — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 17, 2018

The homes in the area of Keene Ranch in Douglas County were placed on pre-evacuation notice due to the Tomah Fire.

There has been a pre-evacuation notice sent out to the area of Keene Ranch in Douglas County due to the #TomahFire. The Douglas County Fairgrounds is opening up to accept large animals. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 17, 2018

It was in mop up mode at 11 a.m.

Earlier, the Tomah Fire was classified as a second alarm wild land fire near Tomah Road and Dawson Butte.

Four units from South Metro Fire and Rescue are assisting the Larkspur Fire Department with the fire.

Mutual Aid Response – 4 Units from South Metro are assisting @Larkspurfire with a 2nd Alarm wildland fire near Tomah Road / Dawson Butte. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 17, 2018

The Douglas County Fairgrounds opened to accept large animals.

