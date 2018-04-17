BREAKING NEWSHomes On Fire In Castle Rock, Neighbors Evacuated
Filed Under:Douglas County, Keene Ranch, Tomah Fire, Wildfires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some homes in Douglas County were placed on pre-evacuation notice on Tuesday morning but that was lifted less than a couple of hours later.

The homes in the area of Keene Ranch in Douglas County were placed on pre-evacuation notice due to the Tomah Fire.

It was in mop up mode at 11 a.m.

Earlier, the Tomah Fire was classified as a second alarm wild land fire near Tomah Road and Dawson Butte.

Four units from South Metro Fire and Rescue are assisting the Larkspur Fire Department with the fire.

The Douglas County Fairgrounds opened to accept large animals.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

