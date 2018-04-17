  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Copper Mountain, Hayden Wright, Local TV, Skiing, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A skier who tried to jump the crowd at the annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event at Copper Mountain may face felony charges.

Hayden Wright crashed into the crowd on Saturday afternoon during the closing weekend ceremonies. Several people were injured, including one woman who suffered a broken collarbone.

According to the Summit Daily, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is discussing additional charges against the skier.

Witnesses told authorities that Wright was seen before the event with a bloody mary in his hand and was apparently telling people that he was going to “jump the crowd.”

The event is typically rowdy with many people taking their runs in crazy costumes but this type of behavior is unusual, according to Copper Mountain officials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s