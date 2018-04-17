SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A skier who tried to jump the crowd at the annual Slopesoakers pond-skimming event at Copper Mountain may face felony charges.

Hayden Wright crashed into the crowd on Saturday afternoon during the closing weekend ceremonies. Several people were injured, including one woman who suffered a broken collarbone.

According to the Summit Daily, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is discussing additional charges against the skier.

Witnesses told authorities that Wright was seen before the event with a bloody mary in his hand and was apparently telling people that he was going to “jump the crowd.”

The event is typically rowdy with many people taking their runs in crazy costumes but this type of behavior is unusual, according to Copper Mountain officials.