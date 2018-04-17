(credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department added a new member to their “blue family” on Tuesday — a 4-year-old boy named Joshua.

Joshua was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer when he was 3 years old. After surgery to remove an 11-centimeter tumor, radiation and chemotherapy, Joshua was considered officially in remission.

However, in January, another cancerous tumor was discovered in his left lung. It was surgically removed, but on Thursday he will start a new six-month regimen of aggressive chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital in Aurora. He will also go through another round of radiation therapy.

“He will become very sick through this next round, and it will be a very trying time for all involved,” the police department said in a statement.

Before that happens, the department wanted to give him a taste of life on the force — which wouldn’t be complete without donuts, of course!

Decked out in a custom “volunteer cadet” uniform, complete with hat, belt, holster and radio, Joshua went through a very special swearing in ceremony on Tuesday.

The Police Chief Pete Carey administered the oath.

“I, Joshua Salmoiraghi, promise to be a good citizen, listen to my mom and dad, and be kind to others. I promise to eat my vegetables, hug my parents and share my toys with my brothers. I will be brave. I will always remember that I am loved by many and I am now a member of the Colorado Springs Police Department family,” Carey stated.

“Yes, I do!” Joshua answered.

Joshua got to meet lots of members of the force — including K9 Officer Diesel.

He also got to meet members of the bomb squad and the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Joshua also got a feeling for what it’s like to be on the wrong side of the law!

“Officer Joshua is getting arrested for eating his brother’s bubble gum,” the police department captioned a photo of Joshua being handcuffed.

After the ceremony, they celebrated with a pizza party.

Joshua’s family moved to Colorado Springs last month.

His mother, Amanda Salmoiraghi, is a Major in the USAF stationed at Peterson AFB.

His father, Joseph Salmoiraghi, is a disabled veteran and a Pastor.

“We’re nervous, but he’s brave,” his father said about Joshua’s next round of treatment.