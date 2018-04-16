CBS4's Dominic Garcia interviews Michael Foster.(credit: CBS)

ILIFF, Colo. (CBS4) – Caliche High School senior Michael Foster is impressive to say the least.

At age 11, he founded a company that makes duck and goose calls named Foster Calls, and he now has over 15,000 followers on Instagram. He also plays in a band and proceeds help fund projects in the community like a new gym floor at his school.

“The community is very tight knit and everybody takes care of each other. That’s one thing I’ve learned out here is you have help your neighbors,” Foster told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He is one of this year’s Daniels Fund Scholarship recipients. The scholarships are awarded to high school students who demonstrate exceptional character, leadership, and a commitment to serving their communities.

Foster says he still can’t believe he won.

“I was just so excited. I could not get the smile off my face,” he told CBS4.

Foster has faced a number of obstacles over the years.

In 2011 his family’s home burned down, and in 2013 their new home was flooded. But he says it was his tight knit community that helped get his family through everything. That’s why he’s been so active in his community.

The money he makes from Foster Calls goes toward helping his family.

Foster is also a mentor at Caliche High School and is often found helping his sister who has special needs.

“It’s amazing the things she goes through just to do something simple. She has knee issues, she’s always falling down, but she always gets back up,” he said. “I’ve never seen her give up.”

The high school senior says it’s the people of his small town that have made him the person he is.

“I’m so grateful for my community. I’m just so proud to have grown up where I grew up.”

LINK: Daniels Fund Scholarship