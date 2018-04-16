(credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There may be an expanded effort to keep bears out of the trash in Boulder.

Last year, the Boulder City Council passed an ordinance requiring bear-safe trash cans on the Pearl Street Mall.



According to the Daily Camera, now the city council is considering expanding the trash program to areas east of Broadway.

Boulder City Council members say they’ll track bear activity on the east side of the city before making any decisions. The soonest any changes could take place would be next year.