Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)

LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – Carrie Underwood made her first return to the stage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards since her devastating fall in November.

The 34-year-old country singer suffered a broken wrist and 40 stitches on her face after falling down at her home in Nashville.

Underwood kept her fans in the dark for the following several months, only alluding to some changes they might notice after her surgery.

About a week before the ACM’s, Underwood posted a black-and-white shot of herself in the recording studio sans caption.

Once posted, her fans came to support her, some saying they couldn’t see any difference and she looked as beautiful as ever.

Underwood returned to the stage moments later to accept the Vocal Event of the Year award alongside Keith Urban for their song “Fighter.”

