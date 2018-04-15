ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Students in Englewood will have an extended weekend after the school district canceled classes on Monday because most of the teachers will not be there.

About 150 teachers will be at the State Capitol Building rallying for more funding for public schools.

They say teachers lack the resources they need to provide a quality education, and educators make up the shortfall with their own money.

“On average, our members spend about $650 a year out of pocket to provide basic resources to their classrooms,” said Kerrie Dallman, the president of the Colorado Education Association. “That’s not okay, and it shouldn’t be okay for anyone. We want our teachers focused in the classroom.”

The teacher’s union is hoping their message prompts state lawmakers to make a change.

Schools in Englewood are expected to return to normal on Tuesday.