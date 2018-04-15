  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pueblo, Pueblo City Schools, Pueblo School District 60

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders of the teacher’s union in Pueblo are threatening to strike.

Teachers are upset after the Board of Education voted down a two percent raise and some increased insurance benefits.

pueblo teachers upset 5vo transfer frame 270 Debate Over School Funding Could Lead To Teacher Strike

(credit: CBS)

The superintendent says the decision was made base on the dire financial situation the school district faces, and says District 60 needs $173 million to cover critical projects in the next year.

The president of the teacher’s union disagrees.

pueblo teachers upset sotvo transfer frame 35 Debate Over School Funding Could Lead To Teacher Strike

Suzanne Ethredge (credit: CBS)

“Anything that has a direct impact on the classroom is taking the biggest funding hit right now while the school board just voted to pay an architect almost $350,000 to do a building study,” said Suzanne Ethredge.

She said the union has already filed papers for the strike with the Division of Labor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s