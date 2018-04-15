PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders of the teacher’s union in Pueblo are threatening to strike.

Teachers are upset after the Board of Education voted down a two percent raise and some increased insurance benefits.

The superintendent says the decision was made base on the dire financial situation the school district faces, and says District 60 needs $173 million to cover critical projects in the next year.

The president of the teacher’s union disagrees.

“Anything that has a direct impact on the classroom is taking the biggest funding hit right now while the school board just voted to pay an architect almost $350,000 to do a building study,” said Suzanne Ethredge.

She said the union has already filed papers for the strike with the Division of Labor.