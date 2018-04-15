(credit: Adamo family)

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A father of seven children is asking Coloradans to give blood after blood donations saved his life.

Jacob Adamo, 36, is suffering from total liver and kidney failure, said his wife Sarah.

In emergency treatment at the University of Colorado Hospital, Jacob has undergone four surgeries in six days and needs a liver transplant.

Without a major blood transfusion Sarah said he already would have died.

“It’s been pretty scary,” Sarah told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

While waiting for a transplant, the Adamo kids played at a playground outside UC Health within view of their dad’s hospital room.

“It’s been really hard for them,” Sarah said, of a difficult time made more difficult by life-threatening blood loss during surgery. “When they were doing exploratory surgery, he actually received 25-units of blood during that surgery, and they removed four liters of blood and fluid from his abdomen.”

Sarah was asking Coloradans to donate. “I’m really just asking that people would go out and donate so that we can increase our supply at our blood banks,” she said.

There are several locations within the Denver metro area where people can give blood: https://donors.bonfils.org/?_ga=2.209812445.917870302.1523757833-500887297.1523757833 and https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.

Jacob, a two-time book author and corporate communication trainer supports his kids financially and is also a big part of their everyday lives.

“We home-school,” said Sarah. “And we’re both involved in our children’s education… So it’s very important that he sticks around.”

A friend has set up a benefit account to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/help-the-adamo-family

