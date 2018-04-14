AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to the 900 block of Iola Street after dispatchers told officers a female sounded like she was in distress early Saturday morning.

Police arrived and found two women at the home and say one of them was shot. Both were taken to the hospital.

The woman who was shot died at the hospital. The other woman was treated for minor injuries. Neither woman has been identified.

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting. They say they don’t have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Fredericksen at (303) 739-6106.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.