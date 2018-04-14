  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CM Cares Program, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Local TV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some students at Colorado State University are helping several families make some much needed home improvements.

The students are in the CM Cares Program with the school’s Department of Construction Management.

csu student construction project 3 Students Help Build Families Better Homes

(credit: Colorado State University)

The program allows students in a special leadership course oversee the projects that provide improved mobility and ADA access.

csu student construction project 4 Students Help Build Families Better Homes

(credit: Colorado State University)

The students have completed more than 24 projects since the program started.

csu stiudent construction 1 Students Help Build Families Better Homes

(credit: Colorado State University)

One project helped expand a home where three children live with their aunt and uncle after their parents passed away.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Crews added three bedrooms, a living room and remodeled the bathroom.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s