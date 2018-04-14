FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some students at Colorado State University are helping several families make some much needed home improvements.

The students are in the CM Cares Program with the school’s Department of Construction Management.

The program allows students in a special leadership course oversee the projects that provide improved mobility and ADA access.

The students have completed more than 24 projects since the program started.

One project helped expand a home where three children live with their aunt and uncle after their parents passed away.

Crews added three bedrooms, a living room and remodeled the bathroom.