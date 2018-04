DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High City’s rugby team, the Glendale Raptors, are switching gears from club league to major league.

The Raptors have been playing in Denver since 2007 and are proud to make their major league debut on live television this season.

The team’s first game is scheduled for April 21 at 3 p.m. at Infinity Park in Glendale.

They are offering a chance to win the Ultimate Fan Pack on their website.