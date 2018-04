VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Vail arrested a woman who claimed she was tied up and left in a dumpster in a gruesome attack. Now investigators believe the woman made it all up.

Police arrested Linnea Hayda on false reporting, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant charges.

Investigators say she claimed someone hurt her, tied her up and left her in a dumpster.

Now they believe she may have tied herself up.