(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Zoo visitors were able to see the new baby Sumatran Orangutan on Friday morning.

Cerah was born late last month and made her public debut in the dayroom in the Great Apes exhibit on Friday.

So far, Cerah has been under the attentive care of her mom, Nias.

