Filed Under:Colorado State University, CSU Rams, Fort Collins, Hughes Stadium, Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s the end of an era in Fort Collins for the CSU Rams.

hughes stadium Demolition Of Hughes Stadium Underway

Hughes Stadium (credit: CBS)

Demolition is underway at Hughes Stadium, which was home to Colorado State University’s football team for 48 years.

gettyimages 607337026 master Demolition Of Hughes Stadium Underway

Wide receiver Olabisi Johnson of the Colorado State Rams goes up for a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against the UNC Bears at Hughes Stadium on Sept. 17, 2016. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The tear-down of the old stadium is expected to take nearly a month.

The stadium was replaced by a new on-campus stadium last year.

img 0140 Demolition Of Hughes Stadium Underway

Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins (credit: CBS)

Hughes Stadium opened on Sept.28, 1968, off Overland Trail in the western part of the city.

The CSU Board of Governors voted unanimously to demolish it last year, and a final decision on what will be done with the land hasn’t been made yet.

