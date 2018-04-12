FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s the end of an era in Fort Collins for the CSU Rams.

Demolition is underway at Hughes Stadium, which was home to Colorado State University’s football team for 48 years.

The tear-down of the old stadium is expected to take nearly a month.

The stadium was replaced by a new on-campus stadium last year.

Hughes Stadium opened on Sept.28, 1968, off Overland Trail in the western part of the city.

The CSU Board of Governors voted unanimously to demolish it last year, and a final decision on what will be done with the land hasn’t been made yet.