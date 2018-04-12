  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Brighton Fire Dept.)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Flames were shooting in the air after they broke through the roof of a burning home in Brighton on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews had to truck in water to the fire because there are no fire hydrants in that neighborhood just outside of Brighton in unincorporated Adams County, located in the 2400 block of Green Drive.

brighton fire Flames Shoot From Roof Of Home

(credit: Brighton Fire Dept.)

No one was inside when the fire started. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze in defensive mode. Crews fought the fire for two hours before it was under control.

The owners of the home told fire investigators that there was a marijuana grow operation in the basement of the home.

brighton fire1 Flames Shoot From Roof Of Home

Copter4 flew over the home (credit: CBS)

It is unclear whether the grow operation contributed to the fire or whether it was a legal grow operation.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

brighton2 Flames Shoot From Roof Of Home

(credit: Brighton Fire Dept.)

Two cats died.

