BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Flames were shooting in the air after they broke through the roof of a burning home in Brighton on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews had to truck in water to the fire because there are no fire hydrants in that neighborhood just outside of Brighton in unincorporated Adams County, located in the 2400 block of Green Drive.

No one was inside when the fire started. Firefighters continued to battle the blaze in defensive mode. Crews fought the fire for two hours before it was under control.

More video from the scene pic.twitter.com/vLWAyyBCVB — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) April 12, 2018

The owners of the home told fire investigators that there was a marijuana grow operation in the basement of the home.

It is unclear whether the grow operation contributed to the fire or whether it was a legal grow operation.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Two cats died.