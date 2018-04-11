Filed Under:Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, Local TV, Michael Bennet, Scott Pruitt
Sen. Michael Bennet (credit: Facebook)

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet is calling for the resignation of the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, says EPA chief Scott Pruitt must respond to his unanswered ethical questions asked by taxpayers and lawmakers.

gettyimages 802032528 Sen. Bennet Calls For EPA Chiefs Resignation

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies about the fiscal year 2018 budget during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Bennet joined other Senate Democrats is asking for his resignation on Wednesday.

“Before he was confirmed, like my colleagues, I have voiced serious concerns about his failure to recognize climate change,” said Bennet.

bennet Sen. Bennet Calls For EPA Chiefs Resignation

They claim that he has put corporate profits ahead of guarding Americans’ health and safety while spending taxpayer money on himself.

“His tenure has only confirmed my fears and more. He has failed to implement EPA’s mission and protect Colorado’s kids and his actions also warrant ethical concerns,” said Bennet.

