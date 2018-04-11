Sen. Michael Bennet (credit: Facebook)

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Michael Bennet is calling for the resignation of the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, says EPA chief Scott Pruitt must respond to his unanswered ethical questions asked by taxpayers and lawmakers.

.@EPAScottPruitt must respond to the many unanswered ethical questions asked by taxpayers & lawmakers, and he must resign. WATCH: https://t.co/P8U3OlBuNU pic.twitter.com/KOiNeDdpnH — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) April 11, 2018

Bennet joined other Senate Democrats is asking for his resignation on Wednesday.

“Before he was confirmed, like my colleagues, I have voiced serious concerns about his failure to recognize climate change,” said Bennet.

They claim that he has put corporate profits ahead of guarding Americans’ health and safety while spending taxpayer money on himself.

“His tenure has only confirmed my fears and more. He has failed to implement EPA’s mission and protect Colorado’s kids and his actions also warrant ethical concerns,” said Bennet.