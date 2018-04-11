Gold King Mine Tour Aug. 18, 2015 (credit: CBS)

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Environmental Protection Agency is considering hauling sludge from the Gold King Mine to a location about 70 miles away.

The sludge would be relocated to the Bondad Landfill located south of Durango.

According to the Durango Herald, the agency is expecting to run out of storage space for the waste.

However, some people say the plan to move the sludge isn’t financially or environmentally practical.

In 2015, millions of gallons of liquid poured out into Cement Creek and the Animas River from the mine in a breach that was caused by the EPA.