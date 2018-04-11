  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Visit, Environmental Protection Agency, Gold King Mine, Local TV, Scott Pruitt
Gold King Mine Tour Aug. 18, 2015 (credit: CBS)

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Environmental Protection Agency is considering hauling sludge from the Gold King Mine to a location about 70 miles away.

The sludge would be relocated to the Bondad Landfill located south of Durango.

According to the Durango Herald, the agency is expecting to run out of storage space for the waste.

However, some people say the plan to move the sludge isn’t financially or environmentally practical.

In 2015, millions of gallons of liquid poured out into Cement Creek and the Animas River from the mine in a breach that was caused by the EPA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s