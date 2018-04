(credit: Aspen Police)

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aspen need help tracking down some people who may have information about the theft of three small safes.

Officers believe those in the pictures may have seen someone steal the safes from the Aspen Highlands Ski Area. The safes were stolen during the closing day party on Sunday.

Police are not calling those pictured suspects, they just want to talk to them about what they may have seen.