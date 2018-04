BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The chancellor of University of Colorado Boulder continued discussions with student leaders on Monday surrounding the student government’s budget.

Last week, Phil DiStefano announced he would take most of the student’s control away over the budget by $21 million.

After student protests, the decision was postponed.

During Monday’s conversation DiStefano and students talked about creating a working group, however the original plan has not been rescinded.