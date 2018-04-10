  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council approved an increase in ticket prices for a popular hot spot for visitors of all ages– the Denver Zoo.

The proposal was approved at the regular council meeting on Monday night.

The increase puts adult admission prices at $20, ages 3 to 11 at $14 with three and under free. Seniors ages 65 and older are $17 for daily admission. The increased admission will be in effect from March through October.

From November to February, the rates go down with $15 for adults, $10 for ages 3-11, and $13 for 65 years and older.

The zoo says the extra money, projected at $1.5 million for the first year, will help pay for maintenance at the zoo.

Those who are Denver Zoo members won’t feel the increase because right now it’s just for daily ticket prices.

The Denver Zoo is the most visited cultural attraction in Colorado with more than two million visitors per year.

