Denver Skyline reflected by Sloans Lake on October 17, 2017 photographed from Sheridan and 20th street. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– Two of the top three cities are located in Colorado in the latest list of the best 25 places to live in the U.S.

It’s no surprise to many of those who live in Colorado. Colorado Springs is ranked at number two and Denver is ranked at number three in The 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2018 by U.S. News & World Report.

Denver ranked at number three after falling from number two last year and the number one spot in 2016. Denver is described as “as strong metro area with a flourishing job market and is desirable to U.S. residents but migration to the area has slowed over the last couple of years.”

Coming in at number one this year is Austin, Texas for the second year in a row. Boston comes in at 25 on the list.