DENVER (CBS4) – The Morris Animal Foundation is kicking off its 5th annual Unite to Fight Animal Cancer Campaign.

It’s a two month-long campaign, from March 26 to May 31, that raises awareness for the disease that attacks humans and animals alike.

Officials say the Blue Buffalo Foundation is partnering with Morris Animal Foundation for a dollar-for-dollar gift match, up $75,000, until the end of the campaign.

For more information on how you can help, visit https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org/.

