(credit: Denver Rescue Mission)

DENVER (CBS4) – Hours after the Colorado Rockies Home Opener, volunteers spent Saturday morning picking up what was left behind.

Staff from the Denver Rescue Mission and the Colorado Rockies teamed up with the Ballpark Neighborhood Association to clean up trash.

It’s a bright & sunny morning for our #RockiesCleanup in the @BallparkDenver Neighborhood. We’re thrilled to partner with the @Rockies for this annual trash pick up day! #SERVEDenver pic.twitter.com/YgBgcElODM — DenverRescueMission (@denverrescue) April 7, 2018

The groups come together every year in hopes of showing “neighborly spirit and commitment” to the community.

Some of the volunteers are part of the New Life Program which helps the homeless community get back on their feet.