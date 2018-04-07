(credit: Denver Rescue Mission)
DENVER (CBS4) – Hours after the Colorado Rockies Home Opener, volunteers spent Saturday morning picking up what was left behind.
Staff from the Denver Rescue Mission and the Colorado Rockies teamed up with the Ballpark Neighborhood Association to clean up trash.
The groups come together every year in hopes of showing “neighborly spirit and commitment” to the community.
Some of the volunteers are part of the New Life Program which helps the homeless community get back on their feet.