(credit: CBS)

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — Four people were killed in Sterling after a semi truck jackknifed on Interstate 76 and was sticking out across the eastbound lanes.

The crash happened just after midnight. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler says a Chrysler Pacific traveling east went underneath the semi. The roof of the car was torn off in the crash.

Officials says all four people in the car were killed.

They add the roads were slick Friday night. The 46-year-old driver of the truck and his male passenger were not hurt.

No information on the victims of the crash has been released.

It’s not clear if the truck driver took measures to warn oncoming traffic.