Filed Under:Boulder County, Local TV, Loveland, Second Amendment

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of demonstrators lined U.S. 34 in Loveland to show their support for the Second Amendment.

loveland gun rights rally 5vo transfer frame 0 Demonstrators Voice Support For 2nd Amendment Rights At Rally

(credit: CBS)

Some who attended said they were concerned, with recent events, that their right to bear arms was in jeopardy.

Others said they felt the turnout for the rally showed there is a very large percentage of Americans who are in favor of Second Amendment liberties.

loveland gun rights rally 5vo transfer frame 150 Demonstrators Voice Support For 2nd Amendment Rights At Rally

(credit: CBS)

Dale Leppert carried his semi-automatic firearm to the event.

“This gun is no different than any other gun. Everyone here, there are guns all over the place. Has anyone been shot yet? No. They haven’t. The guns are not the problem. We have laws on the books to stop criminals, we need to stop criminals,” Leppert said.

loveland gun rights rally 5vo transfer frame 270 Demonstrators Voice Support For 2nd Amendment Rights At Rally

(credit: CBS)

The event lasted more than three hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s