LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of demonstrators lined U.S. 34 in Loveland to show their support for the Second Amendment.

Some who attended said they were concerned, with recent events, that their right to bear arms was in jeopardy.

Others said they felt the turnout for the rally showed there is a very large percentage of Americans who are in favor of Second Amendment liberties.

Dale Leppert carried his semi-automatic firearm to the event.

“This gun is no different than any other gun. Everyone here, there are guns all over the place. Has anyone been shot yet? No. They haven’t. The guns are not the problem. We have laws on the books to stop criminals, we need to stop criminals,” Leppert said.

The event lasted more than three hours.